Kentucky football: Receivers coach back on sidelines, chief of staff suspended

UK football assistant Jovon Bouknight was arrested on a DUI charge in May. UK Athletics

A University of Kentucky assistant coach is back with the program, but another key staffer is currently suspended.

Jovon Bouknight, who was arrested for a DUI in May, has returned to the program after a suspension that lasted for more than a month, head coach Mark Stoops told local reporters during the SEC Media Days event.

Bouknight was hired from Oregon ahead of the 2020 season.

Dan Berezowitz, the football program’s chief of staff, was arrested in late June and charged with fourth-degree assault. He has been suspended and is currently the subject of a university investigation.

“We’re in the process of going through that investigation,” Stoops said.

Berezowitz has been a member of Stoops’ staff since he was hired as UK’s head coach in 2013.