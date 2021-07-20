Keaton Upshaw, one of UK’s top receiving threats, could miss 2021 season

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) will aslitz@herald-leader.com

University of Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw is expected to miss most of the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury.

Upshaw, who will be a junior this season, was UK’s second-leading player in receptions (16) last year and led the Wildcats in receiving touchdowns (3). He was expected to be a significant part of the offense fielded by first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen; the Los Angeles Rams, for whom Coen was an assistant the last three years, make frequent use of their tight ends in the passing game.

Upshaw has played in 24 career games and made six total starts after redshirting in 2018.

“Traditionally speaking, that is a season-ending injury,” Stoops said of Upshaw’s injury, which was suffered while a strength-and-conditioning exercise. “We will see and need to confirm that. ...

“I know he’s very down. He has had a remarkable summer and really has been on point. ... I’m just very disappointed for him.”

The loss of Upshaw makes the return of Justin Rigg, who opted into a fifth year of eligibility granted under the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, even more impactful. Rigg has started 23 of 50 games played and scored two touchdowns as a Wildcat (one TD reception last season and a fumble recovery in 2019).

It also likely means an increased role for junior Brenden Bates, a former top-20 recruit at the position who’s played in 21 games since enrolling ahead of the 2018 season. Bates missed five games due to an injury last year but recorded his first career catch against Mississippi State.

Kentucky signed Jordan Dingle out of Bowling Green High School as part of the 2021 class. It’s not reasonable to expect for Dingle, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, to contribute immediately but Upshaw’s injury could press his development.

It’s the fifth straight year that a projected Kentucky starter was lost due to an injury prior to the start of the season. Offensive lineman Cole Mosier (2017), offensive tackle Landon Young (2018) and defensive back Davonte Robinson (2019) all suffered injuries ahead of those seasons that kept them off the field until the next year. Linebacker Chris Oats last summer suffered a stroke that continues to keep him away from football.

Two other players competing for starting jobs going into the 2021 season — linebacker D’Eryk Jackson and wide receiver Clevan Thomas — suffered season-ending injuries during the spring.