One of nation’s fastest high school sprinters commits to Kentucky Wildcats football team

Jordan Anthony, a class of 2022 prospect from Tylertown, Mississippi, committed to Kentucky on Tuesday. Twitter.com

The University of Kentucky football team added a commitment Tuesday from one of the fastest prospects in America.

Jordan Anthony, a national champion sprinter from Tylertown, Miss., who is a three-star prospect as an athlete in the class of 2022, committed to the Wildcats over home-state Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others. Anthony, who plans to play wide receiver in college, also weighed scholarship offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Boston College, Houston and many more.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound high school senior-to-be won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.21 seconds at The Outdoor Nationals Presented by Nike at the University of Oregon on July 2. Anthony was runner-up in the 200 in 20.57 seconds the same day, just eight-hundredths of a second behind the winner. Both times were high school records for the state of Mississippi.

Anthony also won the Class 3A 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Mississippi high school state championships on May 6. He was named Gatorade Mississippi Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Anthony told The Cats’ Pause that UK assistant coach Jon Sumrall recruited him hard.

“I really like their coaching staff, their people,” Anthony said last week. “That visit just gave me good vibes when I was on their campus. Kentucky is just a great school.”

Anthony also said he plans to compete in both football and track and field at UK.

Anthony, who is listed as an athlete by recruiting services, is the No. 15 prospect in the state of Mississippi according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the No. 44 “athlete” in the nation in the class of 2022.

Anthony is the 12th player to commit to Kentucky for 2022, a recruiting class currently ranked No. 26 in the nation and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports.

UK has commitments from four four-star prospects, seven three-stars and a two-star. Anthony is the fifth prospect in the class categorized as an athlete by position.