‘It tasted like banana bread.’ UK QB Will Levis addresses viral video, reputation.

Will Levis was named Kentucky’s starting quarterback on Sunday. He fielded questions from reporters on Tuesday following a practice open to the same reporters, making the graduate transfer as ripe to be picked apart as the gnarly banana he recently filmed himself eating for a TikTok video.

“If anyone’s asking, ‘Does he eat bananas like that every time,’ I do, that’s how I eat bananas” said Levis, who paused for a second before confessing.

“Nah, I’m kidding. … It tasted like banana bread, it was pretty good.”

While it’s clear that Levis has room to improve on the field, it’s just as apparent why he stands apart in a quarterback room that’s now one player short following the departure of Joey Gatewood. He wasn’t perfect Tuesday, but he was the best decision-maker and was nearly flawless completing an ample amount of deep strikes.

His poise was best on display during a two-minute drill near the end of practice, in which he quickly connected twice with walk-on Rahsaan Lewis — who will definitely be seeing the field on Saturdays — before just missing him again on a third route out to the left sideline; he came back after that with a 25-yard ball across the middle to Josh Ali to set up what would have been a chip-shot field goal attempt to “win the game,” the situation called for by the coaches.

Levis said the book on him from Penn State — strong runner with a big arm whose accuracy is questionable — was a fair one, but it’s in the midst of revision.

“That’s something that I’ve really worked on the past couple of years to really hone and get better at,” Levis said. “I think you could ask anyone here that’s been all throughout camp that I’ve been accurate and been able to put some touch on the balls and make those plays when needed.”

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen called Levis a natural leader who’s making strides, and he thinks having him installed as the definitive No. 1 guy will only keep the positives coming.

“Especially for being a guy that has a stronger arm, you’d think there would be more inaccuracies than there actually are,” Coen said Tuesday. “I think still the quick game, intermediate, shorter depth things, we need to work on, but that’s just him getting more reps and reps with this offense. He’s gonna work his tail off to get it done.”

Offensive line

The most significant position-related development revealed on Tuesday is that Darian Kinnard appears to be staying at home at right tackle.

Kinnard, a senior who considered becoming an early entrant into the NFL Draft this past spring, returned to UK in part to compete for the vacant starting job at left tackle. When Kinnard made that decision there was no reason to think it’d be much of a competition, but UK in the months since added LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal, the Tigers’ starting left tackle.

Rosenthal came out the victor, putting Kinnard in his more accustomed spot. They anchored the ends of the offensive line with Kenneth Horsey (left guard), Luke Fortner (center) and Eli Cox (right guard) rounding out the No. 1 unit.

“When you have a guy that has a lot of reps banked at one position, and you try to go and play the other side, it’s different,” offensive line coach Eric Wolford said. “There’s transition there and we’re getting ready to play a big year here, so it’s probably the best thing to do for the team.

“I think Darian’s already established that he’s one of the best tackles in the game. Right tackle’s natural for him. It’s like riding a bike, you don’t think about it and just go out there and ride.”

Cox, a sophomore from Nicholasville who to date has played in nine games, mostly at left guard to give Horsey a breather, has been one of the biggest risers in fall camp. Coen said he’s one of the strongest guys on the team.

“He’s got power,” Wolford said. “We talked about it in the NFL all the time, finding guys coming out of college who has power. … That comes from strength, your ability to anchor and to keep what we call pocket integrity. Eli can do that. He’s strong and he works at it. The guy has tremendous work ethic. It’s important to him.

“When you have those traits, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

Notes

▪ J.J. Weaver wasn’t at full speed, but he was partaking in 11-on-11 drills and showing more mobility than at the last open practice. UK’s pass-rush ceiling increases dramatically if Weaver is able to get on the field, but head coach Mark Stoops has promoted a cautious approach with the sophomore in his recovery from an ACL surgery, so when that happens is still anyone’s guess.

▪ Sophomore defensive back Andru Phillips was a standout during Tuesday’s team drills. He got in on for several pass break-ups, but he looked his most disruptive on a play where DeMarcus Harris eventually bested him for a reception. The son of former Wildcat Carlos Phillips looks like a player.

▪ Nik Scalzo, as of Tuesday, is UK’s No. 3 quarterback. He’s the most slight of the four scholarship guys, but he’s spry, especially for a guy coming off two ACL surgeries.

▪ Chris Rodriguez and Wan’Dale Robinson both participated in conditioning and early drills but neither participated in 11-on-11 drills by the end of practice. Likely precautionary.

▪ Running backs JuTahn McClain and Kavosiey Smoke, along with linebacker Jacquez Jones, were on site but not in uniform due to injuries. Jones was wearing an ice pack around his right ankle.