Kentucky football players got in ‘physical altercation’ during burglary, records say

People involved in the altercation that led to criminal charges against six University of Kentucky football players suffered “physical injuries,” according to newly obtained court records.

The alleged burglary happened in March at a house near UK’s campus, according to court records. The group of UK football players got involved in a “physical altercation with multiple occupants of the residence,” according to a criminal complaint written by Lexington police.

Police said they couldn’t comment on how bad any injuries were or how many people were involved in the altercation. They also said they couldn’t comment on what caused the incident to start.

“Any additional details would be presented in court,” Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

Police previously said the burglary occurred March 6 during a party at the house when three people showed up uninvited and were asked to leave. Those three threatened to return and did so a short time later with more people and “forced their way into the residence,” Gordon said Thursday.

The six players – Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams – were charged with first-degree burglary, according to police and court records. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment because he was accused of pointing a handgun “at one of the victims.”.

The players were each issued a criminal summons and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Fayette District Court. County Attorney Larry Roberts said the six weren’t jailed because they weren’t considered to be “flight risks.”

Head football coach Mark Stoops said in a statement Thursday the team was already aware of the incident before the charges were filed.

“Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges,” Stoops said. “We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

UK Athletics said in a statement it takes the charges very seriously.

Five of the six accused played in games for UK last season. Adams, an offensive lineman, was the only player who didn’t. McClain, a running back who appeared in all 11 games last season, has been one of the most praised individuals throughout UK’s fall camp period, which started earlier this month.

Phillips, Tisdale and Williams are all defensive backs. Sanders is a wide receiver.