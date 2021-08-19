Six Kentucky football players charged with burglary, one with wanton endangerment

The University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, September 8, 2020. UK has yet to announce their plan for handling fans during football games this season due to the novel coronavirus. Lexington Herald-Leader

Burglary charges were filed Thursday against six University of Kentucky football players over an incident at a March private party, according to Lexington police Sergeant Donnell Gordon.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, there was a party being thrown at a residence. During the party, three people entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The three became upset and threatened they would return, Gordon said

A short time later, the three individuals returned with additional people., Gordon said. The group allegedly forced their way into the residence. One suspect pointed a firearm at a victim.

As a result of the investigation, Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary, according to police and court records.

Tisdale has also been charged with wanton endangerment. He’s accused of pointing the handgun at one of the victims.

“The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously,” UK Athletics said in a statement. “We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps.”

In a separate statement released by the school, head coach Mark Stoops said the team has been aware of the incident since March.

“I am aware of the situation that arose today,” Stoops said. “Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

All six players charged on Thursday were part of Kentucky’s 2020 signing class, heralded by some as the best assembled at UK. McClain, Williams and Tisdale — who played for Bowling Green High School — were considered four-star players by at least one recruiting service before enrolling at Kentucky.

They all played in games for UK last season except Adams, an offensive lineman. McClain, a running back who appeared in all 11 games last season, has been one of the most-praised individuals throughout UK’s fall camp period, which started earlier this month.

Phillips, Tisdale and Williams are all defensive backs. Sanders is a wide receiver.

Dan Berezowitz, Stoops’ chief of staff, an assault charge against him dismissed on Tuesday, but remains suspended by the university. Jovon Bouknight, UK’s wide receivers coach, was arrested for a DUI in June but later reached a plea deal that saw that charge dismissed; he returned to the team following a suspension.