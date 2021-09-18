Kentucky football without two linebackers against Chattanooga on Saturday

University of Kentucky starting “jack” linebacker Jordan Wright was among the players not dressed in uniform prior to the Wildcats’ game against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Wright did not play toward the end of UK’s game against Missouri last weekend after suffering an undisclosed injury. Mark Stoops indicated throughout the week that he was “day to day” and that his prognosis was good to return soon, but he won’t play for Kentucky on Saturday. Wright this season has been involved in nine tackles (six solo), including 2 tackles for a loss, and has one of UK’s seven sacks on the season.

J.J. Weaver, who leads UK with 2.5 sacks and is tied for the team lead with 3.5 tackles for loss this season, is listed as Wright’s primary backup, but K.D. McDaniel is expected to shoulder a heavier load as well on Saturday. The sophomore has two tackles in limited action this season.

Martez Thrower, a true freshman who’s played off the bench in UK’s first two games, also was not dressed. Thrower, a middle linebacker, has recorded two tackles this season.

Freshman running back La’Vell Wright was among the other players not dressed. The North Hardin graduate has yet to appear in a game at Kentucky.

