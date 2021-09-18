UK Football

Watch: Kentucky’s 95-yard interception return prevents upset by FCS Chattanooga

Kentucky Wildcats safety Tyrell Ajian (23) ran upfield after intercepting a pass as the University of Kentucky played Mississippi State Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 28-7.
Kentucky Wildcats safety Tyrell Ajian (23) ran upfield after intercepting a pass as the University of Kentucky played Mississippi State Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium. This is fourth quarter college football action. UK won 28-7. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

An interception returned 95 yards for a touchdown proved to be a significant difference-maker down the stretch of Kentucky’s 28-23 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

With the Mocs driving, down 21-16, UK safety Ty Ajian easily picked off a throw by Chattanooga quarterback Cole Copeland to give the ball back to Kentucky with about 8 minutes to play in the game. Ajian caught the ball near Kentucky’s 5-yard line and ran about 25 yards across the field to the opposing sideline; from there he followed blocks to score the Wildcats’ final touchdown.

Ajian’s return tied the school record for third-longest in school history, and was the longest in Kroger Field history. It was the third interception of his career.

Copeland walked into the end zone with 1:20 left to cut Kentucky’s lead to five points, but the Mocs failed to recover an onside kick attempt and couldn’t prevent UK from running out the clock.

