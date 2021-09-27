Kentucky’s home football game against Florida approaching sellout

Only “scattered single tickets” remain available for purchase for the University of Kentucky’s home football game against 10th-ranked Florida at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

UK spokesperson Tony Neely told the Herald-Leader that student tickets have sold out for the game and that no pairs or groups of tickets are available. Kroger Field’s capacity is about 61,000.

The Wildcats have played three games in 2021, but none before a sellout crowd. Their second home game, the Southeastern Conference opener against Missouri on a Saturday night, drew 58,437, the largest crowd for a Kentucky home game against the Tigers, a relative newcomer to the SEC. That was also Kentucky’s largest home crowd since its last home game against Florida on Sept. 14, 2019. The reported attendance for that game, a 29-21 loss, was 63,076.

Kentucky is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play after defeating South Carolina, 16-10, on the road over the weekend.

Capacity at Kroger Field was limited to about 20 percent for the entire 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines continue to be in place due to the pandemic, including the use of masks in indoor spaces on campus, but the stadium is operating at full capacity this season.

Ticketmaster is the only resale outlet recognized by the university, meaning that tickets purchased through other secondary markets run the risk of not being certifiable.

As of Monday afternoon, the lowest-priced resale tickets available on Ticketmaster were in the upper bowl and listed at $115 each for a pair (so $230, plus fees). The highest-priced pair offered for resale was in the lower bowl for $800 each, or $1,600 plus other fees.

Kentucky’s highest-attended game since Kroger Field’s capacity was reduced in 2015 was 63,543, when it hosted Georgia in the 2018 season.

The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by ESPN.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 3:20 PM.