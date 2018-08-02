Dontaie Allen becomes UK’s first in-state basketball commitment in more than five years

Pendleton County basketball star Dontaie Allen committed to UK on Thursday, less than 24 hours after visiting Lexington and receiving a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.
Allen — a 6-foot-6 wing player in the class of 2019 — is UK’s first in-state commitment since Dominique Hawkins more than five years ago, and he’s also the first in-state recruit to land a UK offer since Hawkins earned one after leading Madison Central to a state title in his senior season. That 2013 recruiting class also included Bullitt East forward Derek Willis.
UK Coach John Calipari watched Allen play for the first time a few weeks ago, then saw him again at the Louisville Jamfest last weekend. Calipari invited Allen to visit the school Wednesday, extended a scholarship offer, and picked up a quick commitment.
The original plan was for Allen to take more recruiting visits this fall, but his father, Tony Thomas, said he gave UK an “instant” commitment when Calipari informed him of the scholarship offer Wednesday night. Allen clearly knew where he wanted to go.
“Kentucky has always been in his heart,” Thomas told the Herald-Leader on Thursday. “We were going to keep the options open and just see where we landed at, but by going on the visit and sitting down and having a conversation with Coach Cal, it just felt right.”
Louisville, Xavier, Vanderbilt and West Virginia were all considered to be top contenders before the UK offer, and he also had recent scholarship offers from Florida, Auburn, Western Kentucky and several other programs.
Allen will be playing college basketball for his dream school starting next season.
“I’ve been a fan my whole life,” he told the Herald-Leader over the weekend. “Growing up a Kentucky kid, you’ve gotta be a UK fan.”
Allen, who averaged 31.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game as a junior this past season, had a stellar spring and summer with his M.A.T.T.S. Mustangs travel team. He was the leading scorer at the Under Armour Challenge — a major national recruiting event in Georgia earlier this month — and that was the first time he played in front of Calipari.
It was also the first time he got a long look from national recruiting analysts, who obviously appreciated what they saw. Rivals.com immediately moved him up to the No. 47 overall ranking in the 2019 class, and he’s now No. 83 overall on 247Sports’ list.
“It starts with his good size and length for a perimeter player,” 247Sports analyst Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader at the time. “And then it’s his shooting ability — I think that’s probably what stuck out to me the most. He has an easy, clean stroke, and he made a bunch of them this weekend.
“I think it’s pretty clear he’s a confident shot-maker from distance. Probably a little bit better ball handler than I gave him credit for, although he’s still a little bit of a straight-line driver. But he can make one- and two-dribble pull-ups. I saw him go to the post and score. Plus, I think he’s got a very good feel for the game, especially as a scorer. I was very impressed.”
Allen, who will be a frontrunner for Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors this season, joins five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey as the second commitment in UK’s 2019 recruiting class, following the decommitment from highly touted forward DJ Jeffries earlier this week.
Allen will be eligible to sign with the Wildcats on Nov. 14.
