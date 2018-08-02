Where can fans watch UK basketball commit Dontaie Allen play this season?

Pendleton County senior Dontaie Allen announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky on Thursday.

Allen is the first in-state commit to choose the Wildcats since Dominique Hawkins (Madison Central) and Derek Willis (Bullitt East) signed with UK as part of its 2013 recruiting class. He is the first high-major boys’ basketball recruit to ever come out of Pendleton County.

The Wildcats play in the 10th Region, which is one of the state’s more geographically diverse regions; it includes Campbell County, the region’s defending champ, but goes as far south as Clark County and Montgomery County.

Here’s Pendleton County’s regular-season schedule as of Aug. 2, according the KHSAA. Note that it includes multiple TBD matchups, which are part of December holiday events that are typically contingent on the outcome of other games in the event.

Pendleton County’s 2018-19 schedule

(Home games in all capital letters; all times local to site)

Nov. 26: at Williamstown, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: CALVARY CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 29: at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1: at Marshall County, 6 p.m. (Marshall County Hoopfest)

Dec. 4: at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: at Clark County, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: BRACKEN COUNTY, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10: AUGUSTA, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: at Robertson County, 6 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15: BOURBON COUNTY, 4 p.m.

Dec. 20-22: TBD (Phillip Wood Classic at Pendleton County)

Dec. 27-29: TBD (Ashland Invitational at Ashland Blazer)

Jan. 5: vs. Sayre at Williamstown, 11:45 a.m.

Jan. 15: ST. PATRICK, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: MASON COUNTY, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: at St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: HARRISON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Bracken County, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: CAMPBELL COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: PARIS, 7:30 p.m.