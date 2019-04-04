Basketball graduate transfer Nate Sestina commits to play for Kentucky

Nate Sestina, left, a graduate transfer who is expected to be in Lexington for a UK visit this week, averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds this season for Bucknell. AP

For the second consecutive season, the Kentucky basketball team will have a graduate transfer on the court.

Bucknell standout Nate Sestina has committed to transfer to UK to play his final season of college basketball. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward from Emporium, Pa., averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Bison this past season. He also made 41 of 108 three-point attempts (38.0 percent) and shot 81.8 percent from the foul line.

Sestina, who turns 22 years old in May, played in just four games during his first season of college basketball due to injury and earned a redshirt year as a result. After visiting Lexington earlier this week, he decided to use that extra season of eligibility to play for the Wildcats.

“It’s been an amazing ride from Emporium to Bucknell and everywhere in between, and it’s surreal to think my college basketball career isn’t over yet,” Sestina tweeted Thursday. “I’m humbled to get started with (Kentucky basketball). Need to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and (John Calipari) #BBN.”

UK brought in graduate transfer Reid Travis from Stanford last offseason, and the veteran power forward averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while also providing much-needed leadership for a young Wildcats team.

John Calipari, who has been critical of the graduate transfer process in the past, acknowledged throughout this season that Travis’ presence had been a major positive for his program, and that he would explore the possibility in the future if it was the right fit for the next season’s team.

“It worked. Would we take another? Yeah, if it was the right one and we thought he could help himself and us,” Calipari said before UK’s Sweet 16 game last week. “If I thought we were just getting a bench player, I wouldn’t do it. If I’m getting somebody who is going to be a practice player, wouldn’t do it to the kid.”

There could be ample playing time available for Sestina in UK’s frontcourt next season.

Travis, of course, is out of college eligibility, and sophomore starter PJ Washington is almost certain to keep his name in the NBA Draft. That leaves the backups from this past season: sophomore Nick Richards and freshman EJ Montgomery, who both played sparingly toward the end of the NCAA Tournament and will be competing for minutes next season, should they both return.

UK assistant coach Joel Justus talked to the Herald-Leader at the NCAA Tournament last weekend about the Wildcats’ coaching staff’s philosophy when targeting players on the recruiting trail.

“We have to find the right people, because you have a locker room of guys in there that are all wanting to achieve special things, both individually and collectively,” he said. “And you have to find those right guys. Our job is to go and find them, wherever they are.”

He said that’s the message UK’s coaches convey to prospective recruits — “If you want to be special and you want to be great, come here and test that every day” — and it’s a message that applies to anyone they add to the program, regardless of age or experience.

“It’s the same thing,” Justus said. “Any time that you’re bringing a young man into our program, into our team, into that locker room — they have to be driven. They have to want to be a great teammate. And they have to want to better themselves every single day. And they have to want to compete, whether it’s a high school guy or whether it’s a guy searching for a different option out of college.”