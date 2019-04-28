‘I’m not gonna be out of his ear.’ New UK commit sets sights on in-state quarterback.

John Young, left, shared a photo of himself with University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops during a visit in February 2018. Twitter.com

The University of Kentucky’s coming off one of its best football seasons in program history, finishing 10-3 with a victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Newly-minted commitment John Young is eager to help the Wildcats sustain, and exceed, that level of play.

“I’ve always thought we could do something at Kentucky,” said Young, a four-star offensive tackle who committed to UK over Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue on Sunday night. “I think we’re gonna do something really special with this class. I think this is a team that can win the SEC and I think we can get to the College Football Playoff. A lot people say that sounds crazy, but to me, it’s tangible. I think this is a team that can win 15 games. We’re on the up trend right now, and I think that’ll only continue once my class gets to campus and joins the already-great players that are there.”

Helping recruit other players to the 2020 class — which currently consists only of Young and Lamar Goods, a four-star defensive tackle — is important to Young, who stressed in his announcement that he was shutting down his recruitment.

“It is really going to be a special class with a lot of top-rated guys,” Young said. “I know ratings aren’t everything but they do matter. They’re great football players and also great guys, I’ve met ’em all, and they’re all guys that I want to play with on my team. I’ll definitely be doing some recruiting.”

One of those players is Beau Allen, a quarterback out of Lexington Catholic with whom Young is close. Allen was offered by UK following his freshman season and said earlier this month that he expects to make a decision before his senior year.

“Beau’s one of my best friends,” Young said. “I’m not gonna be out of his ear, to be honest. I’m gonna be on him until he commits. He’s my main target right now and then hopefully we’re gonna move on and tackle this thing together.”