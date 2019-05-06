Big Blue Beau: Lexington Catholic quarterback commits to University of Kentucky

UK Coach Mark Stoops liked his team’s explosive plays Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019. Stoops said he was happy with the way his first-teamers performed on offense and defense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019. Stoops said he was happy with the way his first-teamers performed on offense and defense.

Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen will keep wearing blue.

Allen, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, committed to the University of Kentucky during an announcement event Monday at his high school. He had dozens of other offers but last month said he had been most in contact with West Virginia, Washington State, Duke, Michigan State and Penn State.

It signaled continued momentum for the Kentucky football program’s recruiting efforts. Allen became the fourth commit in the 2020 class in less than a month, joining four-star defensive tackle Lamar Goods, four-star offensive tackle John Young and three-star cornerback Andru Phillips.

Allen as a junior last season led the KHSAA in touchdown passes (42) and was first in yards per game (311 in 12 games), second in total yardage (3,729) and eighth in completion percentage (65.3).