Ex-Cat didn’t push son to pick UK, but he’s thrilled ‘Kentucky was the place for him’

Beau Allen’s decision to commit to the University of Kentucky turned out to be a “like father, like son” moment when he made his announcement on Monday, but Bill Allen wasn’t pushing his son toward the Wildcats.

The choice was all on Beau, who was offered by UK — where his father played under Jerry Claiborne in the 1980s — as a freshman and blossomed into a four-star recruiting prospect.

“I did want him him to make sure that he knew there were other things out there,” Bill said. “There are other schools out there and other places that are really nice, too. I think we were able to do that, which I’m very thankful for.”

All that said, Bill was gleeful about the outcome.

“He felt the way he felt in his heart and his head that Kentucky was the place for him,” Bill said with a grin. “He wants to play for his home state, and I’m proud of him for that.”

Much more fanfare surrounds football recruiting in 2019 than when Bill was a prospect at Morgan County High School. He signed with the Wildcats in 1984 over Louisville, Vanderbilt, Duke and BYU, and spent five years in the program.

“We did have a ceremony, but it wasn’t this big probably,” Bill said with a laugh. “It probably wasn’t this loud or anything, either. We had a good time at Morgan County, but it wasn’t probably as special as this.”

UK is coming off a 10-3 season, one of the finest in its history. The Wildcats went 9-3 the season before Bill arrived on campus but finished below .500 in four of the next five years.

Bill Allen believes Beau Allen is stepping into a much different program than the one he did.

“What Coach (Mark) Stoops has done over there the last few years has just been remarkable, really,” Bill said. “For (Beau) to be a small part of that, to try and build on what has already been built? The great thing with Coach Stoops is that it’s been built with solid concrete, and that’s a great foundation. Hopefully we will continue to keep it going and maybe even rise a little bit further.”



