Bryce Hopkins — a ‘gritty’ and versatile recruit — commits to Kentucky basketball

When recruiting for future seasons, versatility can be among the most important aspects of roster planning.

Kentucky has seemingly found plenty of that in Bryce Hopkins, who announced Monday night that he has committed to the Wildcats for the 2021 recruiting class.

Hopkins — a strong, 6-foot-6 small forward from the Chicago area — was actually committed to archrival Louisville for nearly a year before backing out of that pledge over the summer. Kentucky was one of the first programs to reach out when that happened, and — almost from the start of his renewed recruiting process — the Wildcats emerged as the favorites to land his commitment.

Though Hopkins still had a list of nine “finalists” when he announced his pledge to UK, the top competition going into his commitment day was Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence.

Hopkins is the No. 30 basketball prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and he was the top-rated player in Louisville’s class before backing off of that commitment. He is the second commitment for Kentucky’s 2021 class, joining four-star point guard Nolan Hickman, and those two players will be able to officially sign with the Wildcats when the one-week early signing period begins Nov. 11. (UK also landed a commitment last week from Skyy Clark, a class of 2022 point guard who could still make the jump to the 2021 class).

A standout at Fenwick High School in the Chicago area, Hopkins averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season and had his team in the Illinois state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the postseason. He also played for the well-respected Mokan Elite program on the Nike circuit, the same travel team that produced Willie Cauley-Stein and many other top college players.

Hopkins has the reputation as a versatile, team-first prospect who projects as a multi-year college player with NBA potential. For a program like Kentucky — one that deals with ample roster turnover on an annual basis — Hopkins should be able to fit into a variety of roles and find a way to make an impact as a freshman, no matter who he shares the court with next season.

“I think he plays well in today’s game of basketball with positionless players,” Fenwick Coach Staunton Peck told the Herald-Leader. “He’s, offensively, very much like that. At 6-6, 6-7 with long arms, he has point guard ball-handling skills. But he’s also physical. So, if a smaller guard is guarding him, he’s very comfortable cutting into the post and scoring inside. He’s not afraid of contact and being physical.

“And if he has a bigger guy on him, he has a great first step and quickness and ball-handling skills to where he can easily blow by a guy on the perimeter. And he has a good three-point shot. He had multiple games last year where he hit four-plus threes in a game. He’s definitely not an all-inside guy or an all-perimeter guy.”

A gritty addition

Ask around about Hopkins’ approach on the basketball court, and two descriptors surely to come up are “gritty” and “physical.” Those just happen to be two of UK Coach John Calipari’s favorite traits in young players.

Even though Hopkins scored plenty from the perimeter this past season and possesses a capable three-point shot, he’s not afraid to mix it up in the paint and excels in that area by using his length, strength and basketball IQ to overpower opponents.

Peck noted that — despite Hopkins playing away from the basket — he managed to grab 15 or more rebounds in several of Fenwick’s games last season. And he excelled against a tough schedule that featured games against many prominent teams in the basketball-rich Chicago area, including a 41-point, 17-rebound performance in a win over perennial power Simeon High.

“Obviously, that’s grittiness,” Peck said. “It speaks to the fact that he can do it against some good competition. … Bryce is tough. He’s competitive and physical and definitely gritty.”

As a junior, Hopkins shot 56.1 percent from the floor and went to the free throw line 309 times over 34 games (making 210 of those for a 68-percent clip). He also hit 35 threes. His versatility makes him difficult for defenders to keep track of, especially when he works his way toward the basket.

“Even though Bryce is pretty big — he’s 215-220 (pounds) — I think that when he gets near the rim, he’s very creative,” Peck said. “So driving baseline, he can shoot a reverse layup or spin into a finish — just be very creative finishing, more like a smaller guard. He has a knack and a good feel, and he can very comfortably finish with either hand around the rim.”

Defensively, Hopkins has tremendous length — a 7-foot wingspan — and the ability to play a number of roles.

“Especially with the way the game is played today — there aren’t many teams rolling out two 7-footers in a lineup — so, absolutely, if he has to guard a 6-9 ‘4’ man, I think that’s going to be no problem,” Peck said. “I do think a 6-9 ‘4’ man is going to have trouble guarding Bryce.

“I don’t think you’ll roll Bryce out and have him guard the starting point guard, but his physicality — especially when he gets a high-major weight training program — he’s just got a natural physicality that’s tough for people.”

One area of focus for Hopkins is improving his ability to guard smaller, quicker players on the perimeter. Peck noted his star player’s knack for playing smart in that area by using his length to his advantage, and he said that would be one of the next steps in becoming a better all-around player. “And guarding an elite, quick perimeter player — that’s tough for a lot of guys who are 6-7.”

Multi-year Wildcat?

Along with finding players that can play multiple roles at a high level, Calipari has seemingly been on the lookout recently for recruits that might stick around in college for more than a year.

Hickman, the Cats’ first commitment for 2021, is projected as a multi-year college player, as are a few of the freshmen on this season’s Kentucky team. Hopkins also doesn’t fit the profile of a sure-thing one-and-done prospect, perhaps another plus for UK’s roster continuity moving forward.

Former 247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels earlier this year compared Hopkins to Georges Niang, a four-year standout at Iowa State who started 109 games in college and went in the second round of the NBA Draft following his senior season. Niang just wrapped up his fourth season in the league. A player like that would obviously be a boon to Kentucky’s team.

Hopkins, of course, could very well be ready for the pros long before exhausting his college eligibility, though his history suggests he’ll come to Lexington with his mind set on development.

Peck said Hopkins arrived at Fenwick three years ago as a highly touted freshman, but he played only a few minutes per game at the varsity level for a team that had plenty of older, returning talent, including future McDonald’s All-American and current Duke freshman DJ Steward.

Despite the limited playing time, Hopkins stayed the course.

“Especially in today’s day and age, a lot of times families in those situations decide, ‘Maybe this is not the place for us. Let’s go somewhere else,’” Peck said. “But he’s got great parents at home, and their message has always been, ‘If it doesn’t work out, you’ve gotta work harder.’ It’s always been, ‘This is the place we committed to. This is where we’re staying.’ And I think that’s helped put a mindset in Bryce’s head that, ‘Hey, if it doesn’t work out, I have to go work harder and get better.’ And I think that’s really going to help him beyond Fenwick and in college.

“Because when he gets challenged, he’s already gone through some failures and tough times, and he’s come out on the other side with huge success.”

Kentucky’s 2021-22 roster won’t be set for another several months, but it’s sure to be loaded with talent, and it’s likely to feature a few non-freshmen projected to play key roles. Peck says Hopkins enjoys competing against and alongside great players — ”It motivates him,” he said — and the type of competition he’ll see in practices next season should only hasten his developing game.

“In terms of success at a place like Kentucky, I know — just knowing Bryce — he’ll be great there,” he said. “Does that mean it’ll happen that first semester of his freshman year? I mean, it could. … I view him as an NBA-type talent. He’s obviously not ready for the NBA right now, but that’s the type of drive and ability he has. Is that going to happen freshman year in college? Maybe. But I think it’ll definitely happen at some point.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a sophomore or junior in college and he’s one of the better players in his conference or in the country.”