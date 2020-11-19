After early signing period haul, who’s next for Kentucky basketball recruiting?

The early signing period for college basketball prospects came to an end Wednesday, and Kentucky came out on the other side with three highly touted additions and one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

UK has the nation’s No. 3-ranked class — behind only Michigan and Florida State — but the Cats could still end up in the No. 1 spot with a couple more key commitments in the coming months.

Who might join early signees Daimion Collins, Nolan Hickman and Bryce Hopkins in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class?

Small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. — the consensus No. 1 player in the country — has a UK scholarship offer, but he seems destined to play for either Duke or Milwaukee, where his father is the head coach. The Wildcats added three transfer players this past offseason and will surely go that route again to fill out next year’s roster, if necessary, but the identity of those targets won’t be clear for another few months.

So, these are the five high school players — as of now — who seem the most likely to join UK’s 2021 class, although this list could certainly change as this recruiting cycle continues.

Jaden Hardy

247Sports composite ranking: No. 4 overall

What a strange recruiting trip it’s been so far for Hardy, who was the first guard in the 2021 class to land a UK scholarship offer (more than a year ago). For a while, Kentucky was viewed as the heavy favorite in his recruitment. But even then, there was behind-the-scenes buzz that he might jump straight to the pros, possibly taking the newly popular G League path. Then, that buzz intensified, and the “straight to the pros” narrative became overwhelming, to the point that he was basically written off as a serious Kentucky target. Well, he still might skip college altogether, but the Herald-Leader was told that UK will continue to pursue him until he makes a final decision on his next basketball destination.

If Hardy picks college, he’d be one of the best players in the country right off the bat. He’s arguably the best scorer in high school basketball. His latest prime-time performance — 39 points against elite competition in a nationally televised game — prompted 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi to write that you should expect to see him rise in the next batch of rankings, possibly to the No. 2 overall spot. The 6-foot-4 combo guard from the Las Vegas area has a game that seems a perfect fit for John Calipari’s style — and it’s certainly one that would delight UK fans. The ball’s now in his court. He’s not expected to make a decision until after the season.

Hunter Sallis

247Sports composite ranking: No. 7 overall

The 6-5 point guard from Omaha, Neb., is still holding out hope that he’ll be able to make some college visits before coming to a final decision on his recruitment. The NCAA’s COVID-related ban on recruiting travel for college coaches and high school players will be in effect through at least April 15. After that, who knows? Sallis cut his list this week to eight schools: Kentucky, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA. Of those, he’s taken visits to only Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas and hometown Creighton. A trip to Lexington would certainly be in his future if the NCAA lifts its travel ban in time to make that happen. Even if he can’t make it on UK’s campus, the Wildcats could be the team to beat. Several national analysts — including 247Sports’ Eric Bossi and Jerry Meyer — have put in pro-Kentucky Crystal Ball picks for Sallis, who also might have UNC, Kansas and Creighton in the top tier of his list.

It sounds like he’ll continue to hold off on a decision through the 2020-21 season in hopes that he can make some of those campus visits in the spring. UK will certainly hold a spot for him.

Efton Reid

247Sports composite ranking: No. 22 overall

Back in the spring, Reid — a 7-footer from Virginia — was mentioned as a possible reclassification candidate to 2020, with Kentucky still searching for a big man for the coming season. Obviously, the Cats got Olivier Sarr, and that talk died down. Over the next few months, there was little mention of Reid in relation to Kentucky recruiting. The buzz tying those two parties picked up again this month, but the Herald-Leader was told last week that UK never stopped communicating with the versatile post player, and he’s always been seen as a legitimate target for the 2021 class. With Sarr almost certainly gone after this season and continued hype over Isaiah Jackson as a possible one-and-done player, the Cats will have their eyes open for more frontcourt help to join early signee Daimion Collins and possible returnee Lance Ware. Reid — a super-skilled, college-ready center — would be an intriguing option.

Reid is at IMG Academy (Fla.) for his final season of high school, and there’s been little chatter about his recruitment in recent months. Coming into the early signing period last week, Ohio State and Pittsburgh were two teams mentioned to be in a great spot, though several other programs remain in contention. Kentucky remains a school to watch in Reid’s recruitment.

Brandin Podziemski

247Sports composite ranking: No. 272 overall

Don’t let that ranking fool you. Podziemski can play ball. If the summer recruiting travel season hadn’t been wiped out by COVID-19, he’d likely already be ranked as a Top 100 national prospect and trending upward. Kentucky and Kansas both extended scholarship offers to the 6-5 shooting guard from Wisconsin last month. Arizona State, Kansas State and Marquette were among the schools to offer over the summer. An elite scorer and one of the best outside shooters in the country, Podziemski will have plenty of options when it comes time to choose a school. His Nike league team director, Antonio Curro, told the Herald-Leader this week that there’s no rush to make such a decision, and this is a recruitment that could extend to the spring. UK remains in contact — with Calipari and UK assistant Joel Justus taking the lead — and both sides are continuing to build on a relationship that’s still only a few weeks old. “Cal’s been great. Joel’s been great. The staff has been great,” Curro said Tuesday. “And, at the end of the day, if that’s what Brandin loves and the relationship is fostered — he’ll make that decision. But he’s not in a rush.”

Kentucky is also unclear on its needs for next year, with so much uncertainty over the upcoming season and the annual questions surrounding who will stay and who will leave UK’s program. For now, the relationship-building will continue, and UK’s coaches will be watching Podziemski’s progress up north.

Skyy Clark

247Sports composite ranking: No. 14 overall (in 2022)

Clark — a 6-3 point guard from Nashville — is already committed to Kentucky. When he plays for the Wildcats is the question. For now, he’s in the 2022 class, meaning two more years of high school ball. But there’s been a lot of talk around reclassification, and Clark is taking the necessary academic steps to make that happen after the coming season. Usually, when there’s that much out in the open, there’s a good chance the player in question will make the jump. Kenny Clark, the player’s father, has said they’ll play out this season and then make a decision about a move to 2021 in the spring or summer. Some of that will likely have to do with who UK expects to have at the point guard spot this time next year. The Cats already have a commitment from Nolan Hickman. Current freshman Devin Askew could be back for a sophomore season. UK could still land Jaden Hardy or Hunter Sallis (or both?!). But even if the backcourt is stacked, Clark’s father noted that Calipari started three point guards last season — Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley — to great team and individual success.

Whenever Clark decides to arrive on UK’s campus, he’s seen as an instant-impact player and possible one-and-done draft pick. With so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season and recruiting landscape, it’s a huge plus for Kentucky to have a player of his caliber ready to go, if needed.