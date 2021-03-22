Another name to watch as Kentucky continues to look into the NCAA transfer portal

Former five-star recruit Walker Kessler announced Monday morning that he will leave North Carolina after just one season with plans to transfer to another major college program.

Don’t be surprised if Kentucky’s name pops up prominently over the next few weeks.

Kessler — a 7-foot-1, 245-pound center from Newnan, Ga. — was the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He had some high points in his freshman year at UNC — scoring in double figures five times, including a 20-point performance in a win over Florida State — but he was largely lost in the Tar Heels’ crowded and talented frontcourt, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in just 8.8 minutes per game.

On paper, Kessler doesn’t look like the kind of player John Calipari and the Wildcats need for next season. They already have transfer center Oscar Tshiebwe in the program, with forwards Lance Ware and Jacob Toppin expected to return. Sophomore forward Keion Brooks could also be back for another season at Kentucky, and projected NBA first-round pick Isaiah Jackson — a 6-10 forward — hasn’t shut the door on a return for a sophomore season.

UK has also signed Daimion Collins — a highly athletic 6-10 power forward — as the top player in its 2021 recruiting class, which also includes versatile 6-7 forward Bryce Hopkins.

So, the frontcourt doesn’t appear to be an issue for UK going into the 2021-22 campaign.

Still, there have been a few prominent post players to hit the NCAA transfer portal this month that have been mentioned in recruiting circles as possible Kentucky targets.

Add Kessler’s name to that list.

It’s also worth noting that Kessler is a former AAU teammate and close friend of Auburn guard transfer Justin Powell, who is one of the top available players in the NCAA transfer portal so far and has been strongly linked to Kentucky in recent weeks. Powell is a Kentucky native and former high school player at Louisville Trinity and North Oldham.

Kessler originally chose North Carolina over Auburn, California, Duke, Gonzaga and Michigan.

His late uncle, Alec Kessler, is Georgia’s second all-time leading scorer, and Walker Kessler’s father and older brother also both played for the Bulldogs.

Kentucky’s focus is expected to be largely on backcourt players with the 2021 recruiting cycle winding down and more names hitting the NCAA transfer portal, but Kessler could be an example of a frontcourt player who also emerges as a serious UK target as Calipari continues to build his roster for next season and beyond.