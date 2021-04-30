Star point guard recruit Nolan Hickman is no longer committed to play for Kentucky

Nolan Hickman committed to play for Kentucky last year as part of the team’s 2021 recruiting class.

Highly touted basketball recruit Nolan Hickman has backed out of his commitment to Kentucky.

Hickman — a 6-foot-3 point guard from Seattle — was UK’s first commitment for the 2021 class last summer, and he signed with the Wildcats in the fall. He will seek a release from his national letter of intent, the Herald-Leader confirmed Friday.

As it stands, Hickman was the only point guard projected to be on Kentucky’s roster for next season. Devin Askew, who started much of this past season at point guard, announced earlier this spring that he would transfer to Texas after just year with the program. Graduate transfer Davion Mintz, who played some point guard this past season, has not yet revealed whether he will return to Kentucky for one more season of college basketball or begin his professional career.

Hickman is just the second recruit since John Calipari took over as UK’s coach in 2009 to back out of a commitment to the Wildcats. DJ Jeffries also decommitted from Kentucky, later joining his former AAU coach, Penny Hardaway, as part of Memphis’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2019.

Former UK assistant coach Tony Barbee was Hickman’s primary recruiter. Barbee took the head coaching job at Central Michigan earlier this month.

Kentucky is still pursuing several potential point guards for next season, and the Cats were expected to land another player at that position even before Hickman’s decision to back out of his UK commitment.

Hickman is the No. 29 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

This story will be updated.