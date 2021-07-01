The John Clay Podcast: The latest on Reed Sheppard, Jalen Duren, Kaleb Glenn and more

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

University of Kentucky basketball recruiting continues to heat up in the summer of 2021. Lexington Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts joins Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk Jalen Duren, Brandon Miller, Dereck Lively, Reed Sheppard, Kaleb Glenn and more. They also talk about how the Name, Image and Likeness opportunities that went into effect July 1 will play a role in recruiting. Follow Ben on Twitter at @benrobertshl. Follow John at @johnclayiv. Check out Kentucky.com for all UK basketball recruiting news.