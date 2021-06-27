Jalen Duren — the nation’s No. 1 basketball recruit — set to visit Kentucky on Monday

A possible turning point for John Calipari’s program — and Kentucky’s upcoming basketball season — could occur this week, with the Wildcats welcoming No. 1-ranked recruit Jalen Duren on campus for his official visit.

Duren — a 6-foot-10 center from Philadelphia — is scheduled to start his official visit in Lexington on Monday, and it’s likely to be his only trip to UK before he comes to a decision on his basketball future.

Currently ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Duren is expected in recruiting circles to eventually reclassify to 2021, bringing an end to his high school career. Long thought to be leaning toward the professional route, the expectation now is that Duren will play college basketball instead. If he does, he’d be a major addition for whichever school lands his commitment and among the most watched players in the country this coming season.

Duren is projected as a leading candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, if he does indeed reclassify to 2021. Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy told the Herald-Leader this month that he would likely rank Duren as the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, if he makes the move.

Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren is currently ranked No. 1 in that class by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

“I’d be real tempted to put him No. 1,” Cassidy said. “Just because he’s bigger than Chet, he’s more college ready than Chet, he does a lot of the same things Chet does. I’d be tempted to put him No. 1, personally.”

Duren took his first official visit to Miami earlier this month. He visited Memphis this past weekend, and the Kentucky trip starting Monday is his only other confirmed official visit at this time. UCLA is also being mentioned as a possible visit destination — and Michigan was linked to Duren as a possible landing spot earlier this year — but it’s now looking like his recruitment will come down to UK, Memphis and Miami, making this week a crucial stretch in the Wildcats’ pursuit.

No official word on reclassification is expected until after Duren competes with his Team Final squad at next month’s Nike Peach Jam finals, but an announcement could come soon after that. The first day of the fall semester at UK is Aug. 23.

Duren averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game this past season, leading Montverde (Fla.) Academy to a national title and earning national junior of the year honors from MaxPreps.com.

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been no new predictions on Duren’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page or his Rivals.com Future Cast page since word leaked out this month that he was strongly considering a move to the 2021 class.