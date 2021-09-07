Analyst predicts Kentucky will land yet another top-10 basketball recruit

Kentucky’s recruiting class of 2022 is coming together in a big way.

The Wildcats secured a commitment from five-star point guard Skyy Clark last fall. On Tuesday night, UK is expected to land a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who is ranked by most recruiting services as the No. 1 player in the 2022 class. Kentucky has also emerged as the consensus favorite for five-star combo guard Cason Wallace, who has been elevated to a top-10 national prospect on most recruiting boards.

And now, five-star wing Chris Livingston is looking like a major UK lean.

247Sports analyst Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Wildcats on Livingston’s page Tuesday morning. That pick comes two days after a Memphis insider logged a pro-UK prediction on the page and amid substantial buzz in recruiting circles that Kentucky has indeed become the team to beat for Livingston’s commitment.

The 6-foot-6 star from Akron, Ohio was scheduled to take an official visit to Memphis this past weekend, but he didn’t make that trip. As of now, the visit has been postponed until later this month, but there is growing doubt that Livingston will visit Memphis at all before his scheduled commitment date of Oct. 15. The only other schools on his list are Kentucky, Georgetown and Tennessee State, and, of those three, only UK has been viewed as a program with a realistic shot at his commitment.

Livingston took an official visit to Kentucky in June, and he told Branham this week that he might take a return trip to Lexington before he announces a commitment.

247Sports ranks Livingston as the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 class. As a junior last season, Livingston averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 4.7 blocks and 4.0 steals per game. He will play for Oak Hill Academy (Va.) this season.