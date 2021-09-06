Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Several analysts say UK for Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace, left, has emerged as a five-star guard in the recruiting class of 2022. For The Dallas Morning News

A little more than a week after his official visit to Kentucky, five-star combo guard Cason Wallace still appears destined for the Wildcats.

Wallace — a 6-foot-4 prospect from Richardson, Texas — is also considering Tennessee and Texas, but UK has all of the momentum. On Monday morning, Rivals.com posted a roundtable with its top analysts, and all three predicted that Wallace would ultimately commit to UK. Over the weekend, Texas-based 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins also predicted Kentucky as Wallace’s destination. That prediction came two days after 247Sports analyst Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball pick in favor of the Cats on Wallace’s page.

A college announcement from Wallace is currently scheduled for Nov. 7, though a commitment could come before that date. Rivals.com ranks Wallace as the No. 10 recruit in the 2022 class.

