Kentucky basketball recruit Skyy Clark scores 51 points in season opener

Skyy Clark, one of the top guards in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Kentucky on Oct. 22.
Skyy Clark, one of the top guards in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Kentucky on Oct. 22.

Kentucky basketball commitment Skyy Clark had quite the debut for his new high school.

Clark, who is committed to the Wildcats for the class of 2022, scored 51 points and added five rebounds and five assists to lead Ensworth School (Tenn.) to a 91-76 victory over Brentwood on Thursday night. Clark set the school record for most points in a game in his very first outing for Ensworth after moving to Nashville from the Los Angeles area earlier this year. He had 36 points and made five three-pointers in the first half alone.

UK extended a scholarship offer to Clark — a 6-foot-3 point guard — over the summer, and he committed to the Wildcats last month, becoming UK’s first pledge for the 2022 class. Clark is still considering a move to the class of 2021, though no decision on reclassification is expected until after the season.

Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years.
