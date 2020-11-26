Next Cats player page: Kentucky recruiting target Jaden Bradley

Cannon (N.C.) point guard Jaden Bradley led his team to its first state championship in 14 years this season. Special to the Observer

One of the first players from the 2022 class to attract recruiting interest from Kentucky’s coaching staff, Jaden Bradley is also one of the top playmakers in all of high school basketball.

The Rochester, N.Y. native moved to the Charlotte area in middle school and will finish up his high school career at IMG Academy (Fla.), transferring to the national prep powerhouse after leading his previous school to a 27-6 record and its first state championship in 14 years during the 2019-20 season.

JADEN BRADLEY

Point guard | Rochester, N.Y.

6-foot-3, 180 pounds

247Sports: No. 16 overall

Rivals.com: No. 6 overall

ESPN.com: No. 6 overall

Bradley averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game last season, dropped 27 points in the state championship game and was named the North Carolina Gatorade player of the year following his sophomore campaign. There has been some reclassification speculation around Bradley’s recruitment, but he’s in his correct grade and won’t turn 18 years old until mid-September, which would make him young for the 2021 class.

There aren’t many point guards as talented as Bradley in any class.

“Jaden was the best player on the floor, night in and night out,” his former high school coach, Che Roth, said after his 2019-20 season. “He plays with so much poise, so much feel — to be 16 and have command of what he wants to do. The biggest jump I think that he made this year was, instead of playing a position — playing on the ball, playing point guard, whatever you want to call it — he figured out how to run his team. On the floor, in the locker room, possession in, possession out — his feel and his maturity are so far advanced for a kid his age. And how he sees the game — he’s one or two steps ahead, if not three, on every possession.”

Before the COVID-19 recruiting shutdown, Bradley had already worked in campus visits to Kentucky, North Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Clemson. He was in Lexington for the 2019 Blue-White Game, and UK assistant coach Joel Justus started recruiting Bradley very early in his high school career.

North Carolina — his de facto home-state school — extended a scholarship offer to Bradley shortly after the recruiting shutdown began, and Kansas, Michigan, UCLA, Louisville and Florida State are among the other top programs that sent out offers after his sophomore year wrapped up.

There wasn’t as much buzz surrounding Kentucky and Bradley this past summer, but the Herald-Leader was told entering this season that he remains a serious UK target. The Wildcats already have a commitment from five-star 2022 point guard Skyy Clark, though Clark might reclassify to 2021, and Bradley and Clark would be plenty versatile enough to play together in the same backcourt.

Quotable

He’s invested a ton of time in the gym, and we’ve worked a lot on shooting the ball. Because a kid like him — he can get to his spot, and he can get to the rim — but, at the end of his freshman year, teams were making him shoot the ball. So, getting him comfortable on the perimeter (was important). And the other part of it is — Jaden’s an elite defender. He wants the challenge of guarding the other team’s best perimeter player, night in and night out. Most guys, they don’t want to do that. He does. He wants to take away another team’s biggest strength, and that’s something that our team rallied around. Because, if they see him do it … now, the rest of the guys, they rise to the challenge.” — Cannon School (N.C.) head coach Che Roth

Crystal Ball

With two years of high school likely in front of him, Bradley doesn’t seem to be in a hurry with his recruitment, and his Crystal Ball page reflects that. So far, no predictions have been made there or on his Rivals.com player page. There is not timetable for Bradley’s college decision, and he has not yet narrowed his list of schools.