One and done? Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson already rocketing up NBA Draft rankings.

Those who have enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball freshman Isaiah Jackson so far this season probably shouldn’t get too attached.

Jackson, perhaps the brightest spot in UK’s disappointing start, was placed at No. 12 in ESPN’s first Top 100 rankings for next year’s NBA Draft. That list was posted Friday morning.

There was certainly some one-and-done buzz surrounding Jackson before he arrived in Lexington, but such a move wasn’t seen as a sure thing, and few expected a rise like this — he’s projected in lottery range — at this early stage in the season.

Jackson is averaging 7.8 points and a team-high 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocked shots per game, standing out with his athleticism, instincts and natural talent around the basket. He was listed at No. 25 on ESPN’s NBA mock draft a few weeks ago, before his stellar start to this season.

The ESPN Top 100 rankings also listed UK’s Brandon Boston at No. 6 overall and fellow freshman Terrence Clarke at No. 22 overall. The expectation, as of now, is that the Cats will lose all three of those players, along with veteran transfers Davion Mintz and Olivier Sarr, after this season.

None of UK’s other six scholarship players, including lone returnee Keion Brooks, were listed in the top 100 of ESPN’s rankings, however, and it’s possible that the Wildcats could return several players on this team for the 2021-22 season, giving John Calipari more roster continuity than he’s had in the past.

Jackson’s ascension in the NBA Draft rankings is yet another reminder of how important the early commitment of five-star power forward Daimion Collins was for the Wildcats, who signed the similarly skilled and athletic post player from east Texas last month.

247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi compared Collins favorably to Jackson in an interview with the Herald-Leader last week, saying Collins might be more advanced offensively — and perhaps a bit bigger and longer — at this stage in his development.

“I like pretty much everything there is about Daimion Collins,” Bossi said. “Everyone looks at him as this rebounder, shot blocker, athlete — and, certainly, all those things apply — but I have long felt that his overall skill and his game has been overlooked a little bit.”