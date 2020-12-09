All three Kentucky basketball signees move up in latest recruiting rankings

All three of Kentucky’s basketball signees for next season moved up in the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN, which unveiled its new list Wednesday morning.

Power forward Daimion Collins jumped seven spots to No. 17 overall, small forward Bryce Hopkins also moved up seven spots to No. 25 overall, and point guard Nolan Hickman rocketed up the rankings, going from No. 61 to No. 28 overall, making him one of the biggest risers within ESPN’s top 100 rankings.

UK’s class is currently ranked No. 3 nationally by ESPN, behind only Michigan and Oregon, and the Wildcats aren’t finished recruiting for the 2021 cycle.

Combo guard Jaden Hardy jumped two spots to No. 2 overall. Hardy was the first backcourt player from the 2021 class to earn a UK scholarship offer, and 247Sports lead analyst Eric Bossi told the Herald-Leader last week that Kentucky could be seen as the college favorite for Hardy, who is still strongly considering a professional career straight out of high school.

UK’s top remaining point guard target Hunter Sallis jumped six spots to No. 13 overall, while Kentucky post target Efton Reid dropped three spots to No. 21 overall. The other major player on UK’s 2021 radar, as of now, is shooting guard Brandin Podziemski, who was not listed in ESPN’s top 100 rankings. 247Sports ranked him No. 74 overall last week.

Uncommitted 7-footer Chet Holmgren is No. 1 on ESPN’s list, followed by Hardy, Duke signee Paolo Banchero, uncommitted forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Auburn signee Jabari Smith rounding out the top five. UK is not pursuing Holmgren, and Baldwin is expected to pick either Duke or Milwaukee, where his father is the head coach.