Recruiting analysts say Kentucky is the favorite for star point guard Jaden Bradley

Five-star point guard Jaden Bradley moved from his home in North Carolina to play for IMG Academy (Fla.) this season.

It didn’t take long for recruiting analysts to make Kentucky the favorite for five-star point guard Jaden Bradley.

One day after Bradley received a scholarship offer from the Wildcats, a pair of 247Sports analysts — Travis Branham and Jerry Meyer — logged predictions in favor of UK on Bradley’s Crystal Ball page. Those are the first two Crystal Ball picks for Bradley, who earned his Kentucky offer Sunday and is seen as one of the top point guards in the 2022 class.

Bradley — a 6-foot-3 prospect from Rochester, N.Y. — moved to the Charlotte area in middle school and is now in his first season at prep powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.). As a sophomore, he averaged 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds per game and led his North Carolina high school to a state title, earning state player of the year honors and being named a first-team national all-sophomore by MaxPreps.com.

There was some social media speculation Monday night that Bradley might be close to making a college decision immediately following the UK scholarship offer, but his father said that information was not correct. Nathan Bradley, the player’s father, told the Herald-Leader on Sunday night that Bradley would likely sit down at the end of this high school season and take a closer look at his recruitment and a possible commitment.