Highly touted three-point shooter on UK’s radar will announce college pick this week

Highly touted combo guard Isaac McKneely is ready to make his college decision, and Virginia appears to be in the driver’s seat for his commitment.

McKneely — a 6-foot-4 prospect from Poca, W.Va. — announced Monday that he will reveal his college choice Saturday afternoon. His eight finalists are Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia.

UK and UNC have not extended scholarship offers, though coaches from both schools called McKneely before he made his list cut a few weeks ago and said they would still like to be considered as they continued to recruit him.

McKneely lives less than three hours from Lexington — and less than an hour from the Kentucky state line — but the ongoing “dead period” for recruiting travel prevented him from taking a campus visit to UK.

The original plan was for McKneely to go on several recruiting visits and make a college decision ahead of his senior season. Instead, the class of 2022 recruit will make that call Saturday.

Virginia holds all of the predictions on McKneely’s 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals.com FutureCast pages, with several of those picks coming in recent days. 247Sports national analyst Brian Snow was among those to log predictions on his Crystal Ball page Monday.

McKneely is the No. 51 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He averaged 22 points per game and made 45 percent of his three-point shots last season.