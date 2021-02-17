First Crystal Ball pick in for Jalen Duren, a top-ranked Kentucky basketball target

Jalen Duren was a star player for a USA Basketball junior team in the summer of 2019 and is ranked as the No. 2 player in the 2022 class.

The first Crystal Ball prediction is in for major Kentucky basketball recruiting target Jalen Duren, and it’s not the best of news for the Wildcats.

247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins became the first recruiting analyst to log a Crystal Ball pick on Duren’s page Wednesday, and Jenkins is predicting that the 6-foot-10 center from Philadelphia will go straight to the pros.

That wouldn’t be a surprising decision. Duren — ranked No. 2 overall in the 2022 class — has been viewed as one of the best high school basketball prospects, regardless of class, since his earliest days as a high school player. Kentucky extended a scholarship offer last year — a very early offer, by John Calipari’s standards — and even at that time, Duren was seen as a recruit who might bypass college basketball completely and jump straight to the pros.

The G League’s developmental program is seen as one possible destination. If high school players were allowed to go straight to the NBA Draft in 2022, Duren would likely be among the top three picks. (There’s no indication that the NBA will eliminate the “one and done” rule in time for that draft, which would leave 2023 as Duren’s earliest year for eligibility).

In an interview with the Tipton Edits website late last month, Duren listed Kentucky as one of the schools that has been in contact with him the most, along with Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Michigan, Miami, Villanova and Arizona. UK is expected to be a major player for Duren’s commitment — perhaps even the favorite — if he does decide to play college basketball.