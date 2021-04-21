Kentucky’s newest recruiting target is biggest riser in final rankings for 2021 class

TyTy Washington was named a first-team all-American by MaxPreps.com after the 2020-21 season. The Arizona Republic

While star point guard prospect TyTy Washington works toward his final college decision, his standing on the national recruiting scene continues to rise.

ESPN became the first major recruiting service to finalize its player rankings for the class of 2021, which were posted Wednesday morning, and Washington was the name at the top of its list of biggest risers.

Washington — a 6-foot-3 playmaker from Arizona — moved up 22 spots, from No. 34 overall in the previous update to No. 12 overall on ESPN’s final list for the senior class. He averaged 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game this past season, leading his team to a 27-1 record to earn a spot in the Geico Nationals, the de facto national championship tournament for high school basketball. MaxPreps.com named him one of five first-team all-Americans following the season.

ESPN national analyst Paul Biancardi listed Washington first in his rundown of the biggest risers within the website’s final rankings.

“Washington made progress all season long,” Biancardi wrote. “He possesses a natural feel for the game and has a strong scoring prowess. He can create his own shots and also has the confidence to spot up from his teammate’s penetration or cut off a screen for a layup.

“He also has a niche of knowing when to distribute the ball to a teammate and when to be aggressive and put the ball in his own hands. As a shot creator, defender or a playmaker in general, Washington is resilient in leading his team in crunch time and is focused on making the right play. His productivity level is impressive and his potential is starting to blossom.”

Over the weekend, Washington trimmed his list to six schools: Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Louisiana State and Oregon. A commitment is expected to come within the next couple of weeks, and there are no predictions yet on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page.

UK already has three signees for the 2021 class: power forward Daimion Collins (No. 17 in the new rankings) point guard Nolan Hickman (No. 22) and small forward Bryce Hopkins (No. 31). Hickman moved up six spots on the final rankings list, while Hopkins fell six spots, and Collins stayed put at No. 17 overall.

New Gonzaga commitment Chet Holmgren finishes the 2021 cycle as the No. 1 player, according to the ESPN rankings. He’s followed by uncommitted guard Jaden Hardy, a longtime Kentucky target who is expected to go straight to the G League. Duke signee Paolo Banchero is third, with uncommitted forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. in fourth and Auburn signee Jabari Smith rounding out the top five.