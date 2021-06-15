Crystal Ball favorite emerging for star Kentucky basketball target Keyonte George

Keyonte George is arguably the No. 1 basketball recruit from the state of Texas for the class of 2022.

One of the highest-ranked basketball recruits on Kentucky’s radar seems to be slipping away.

Keyonte George — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Texas — might not stray too far away from home for college, according to the latest buzz surrounding his recruitment. George, who has a scholarship offer from UK, included the Wildcats on his recent list of five finalists, along with Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas.

The home-state Longhorns are cementing themselves as the favorites for his commitment.

247Sports’ Travis Branham logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Texas on George’s page Tuesday, becoming the website’s first analyst who covers recruiting nationally to put in a pick for the five-star perimeter player.

Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy also recently told the Herald-Leader that he thinks Texas has the edge for George, who was being recruited heavily by Texas Tech before head coach Chris Beard and lead recruiter Ulric Maligi left Lubbock for Austin this spring.

Texas Tech was seen as a realistic landing spot for George before that coaching change.

Rivals.com ranks George as the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2022 class, and he’s universally ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard in the group.

The Lewisville native averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game while playing against national competition as a junior this past season.

George is currently on an official visit to Baylor. He took an official visit to Texas earlier this month and is expected to be on Kentucky’s campus for a recruiting trip next week.

There is no established timetable for his final college decision.