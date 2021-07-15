Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: UK’s full attention turns to Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren is playing his final summer of grassroots basketball for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit. Nike EYBL

With star center Kofi Cockburn no longer an option for Kentucky this season — and likely staying put at Illinois — the full attention of UK fans will be on Jalen Duren, who is likely to reclassify to 2021.

Before Duren makes a public announcement on reclassification, he’s playing out the Nike season, which wraps up over the next several days in North Augusta, S.C., culminating with the Peach Jam finals next week.

Duren played his first two games with Team Final on Tuesday and Wednesday, averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes per game due to foul trouble in both contests. He and fellow UK target and teammate Dereck Lively are 1-1 through the first two games, and they have a Thursday morning matchup with UPlay Canada and Shaedon Sharpe, another one of Kentucky’s top recruiting targets.

Kentucky is battling Memphis, Miami, the G League and the NBL for Duren’s commitment. Coaches from those three schools are expected to see him play when the next evaluation period begins Friday.

Duren is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, and he’s likely to be ranked as the No. 1 or No. 2 prospect if he reclassifies to 2021.

