Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: A UK prediction for another five-star guard

Nick Smith Jr. is one of the top shooting guard recruits in the class of 2022.

Kentucky already has a commitment from five-star point guard Skyy Clark, and the Wildcats are major favorites to land five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, but that likely won’t be the extent of their backcourt recruiting efforts for the 2022 class.

As UK continues to monitor five-star combo guard Cason Wallace — and with additional scholarship offers out to other 2022 perimeter players — a new prediction has come in. Rivals.com analyst Jamie Shaw, who has been covering the Nike circuit over the past several days, logged a Future Cast prediction in favor of Kentucky for Nick Smith Jr., one of the most impressive guards in that 2022 class.

Smith — a 6-foot-5 guard from Arkansas — is No. 39 in the latest Rivals.com rankings, but he’s set to move up from that spot after a stellar showing on the Nike circuit. In 10 games so far, he’s averaged 17.0 points per game and made 18 of 45 threes (40 percent). 247Sports already ranks Smith as the No. 20 overall player in the 2022 class, and analyst Travis Branham put in a pro-UK pick on Smith’s Crystal Ball page earlier this year.

UK Coach John Calipari watched Smith play last weekend and is expected to do the same during the final July evaluation period starting Friday. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a Kentucky scholarship offer come Smith’s way in the near future. He took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown and Kansas in June, and he’s scheduled additional official visits for Arkansas and Oklahoma in the fall.

