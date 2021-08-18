Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Crystal Ball picks coming in for the Cats

Adem Bona is shaping up as one of the top frontcourt prospects in the recruiting class of 2022. FIBA

More predictions in Kentucky’s favor are rolling in for five-star basketball prospects in the 2022 class.

On Wednesday — less than 24 hours after UK extended a scholarship offer to star center Adem Bona — Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald logged picks for the Wildcats in the recruitments of Bona, five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and five-star combo guard Cason Wallace. Bona and Wallace are expected to take official visits to Lexington next week, and Sharpe has already made the trip to UK and is seen as a major Kentucky lean.

Jamie Shaw, who also covers recruiting nationally for Rivals.com, had previously made picks in UK’s favor for Bona, Sharpe and Wallace, who are all top 20 players in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

As of noon Wednesday, there hadn’t been any predictions on Bona’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page from national analysts, but look for that to change soon. Late last week, 247Sports analyst Travis Branham told the Herald-Leader that he expected the 6-foot-10 post player to end up at Kentucky.

