Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Reed Sheppard makes a move in new rankings

North Laurel High School basketball standout Reed Sheppard is now a five-star recruit.

Rivals.com became the first national service to bestow that honor on Sheppard with its updated 2023 rankings Friday, placing Sheppard in the No. 21 overall spot on its list, a rise of 18 positions. Sheppard, who is the son of former UK basketball stars Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, had a stellar showing on the summer circuit, receiving new scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia, Indiana and several other top schools.

Currently, Sheppard is ranked No. 62 by 247Sports and is unranked by ESPN, though he is expected to have better positions on both boards following their next updates.

Major UK target DJ Wagner remains No. 1 in the updated Rivals.com recruiting rankings. The only other 2023 players with confirmed Kentucky scholarship offers at this point are Chicago wing JJ Taylor (No. 5) and Ontario guard Elijah Fisher (No. 14).

