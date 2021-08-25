Next Cats Blog
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Major UK target now No. 1 in 2022 rankings
The full Rivals.com rankings update for the basketball class of 2022 was posted Wednesday afternoon, with major Kentucky target Shaedon Sharpe ascending to the No. 1 overall spot.
Sharpe — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Ontario — took an official visit to UK in June and is widely expected to commit to the Wildcats sometime in the next few weeks. He had been the No. 11 overall player in the most recent Rivals rankings, which underwent a major shakeup following the reclassification of Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates, who were previously ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the class.
Fellow UK target Dereck Lively II is No. 3 in the new rankings, behind UCLA commitment Amari Bailey at No. 2 and just in front of fast-rising power forward Yohan Traore and Duke commitment Kyle Filipowski, who round out the new top five.
Skyy Clark, who is UK’s only commitment so far for the class of 2022, dropped six spots to No. 21 in the new rankings after missing the end of his junior season and then being sidelined with a torn ACL this summer. Other players with UK scholarship offers in the new rankings are small forward Chris Livingston (No. 8), combo guard Cason Wallace (No. 10), small forward Brandon Miller (No. 12), combo guard Nick Smith Jr. (No. 16), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 25) and center Adem Bona (No. 33).
