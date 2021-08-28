Next Cats Blog
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Latest on Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe
The top basketball recruiting links of the weekend ...
Chris Livingston is listing Kentucky among his final four college options
Shaedon Sharpe plans UK visit and G League meeting in next few days
Louisville and Indiana among finalists for in-state standout Kaleb Glenn
Chris Mack earned his spot in Louisville basketball’s dysfunctional family
NCAA.com: 12 biggest winners from the summer in men’s college basketball
SEC news: Tennessee has picked up a point guard recruit for the 2022 class
Virginia landed a commitment from a top 50 national recruit this weekend
More recruiting links: Reed Sheppard moves to five-star status in ‘23 class
