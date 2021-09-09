Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: UK coaches start in-home visits

Head coach John Calipari talks with youth basketball camp participants at Ryle High School in Union on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

The fall recruiting period for college basketball coaches began Thursday, and UK’s staff will be all over the country over the next few days.

By 9:30 a.m., Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas had posted a photo from the high school gym of top UK target Cason Wallace, while fellow top-10 recruits Dereck Lively II and Chris Livingston were also expected to get in-home and in-school visits with the Wildcats on Thursday. Five-star center Adem Bona is also on the early visit list for Kentucky.

Read more about the players John Calipari will visit to start the recruiting period here, and take a look at the top recruiting links related to UK and the rest of the country ...

ESPN Insider: Kentucky has a leg up on Duke for the No. 1 class in the 2022 cycle

A closer look at Duke’s pursuit of Dereck Lively II, who is also UK’s top target

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Overtime Elite roster is set for first season. So what’s next for the new league?

Would John Calipari really start a lineup of his five best defensive players?

Star class of 2022 guard Zion Cruz is completely re-opening his recruitment

More recruiting links: Reaction and analysis of Shaedon Sharpe’s commitment