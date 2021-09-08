Next Cats Blog
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Reaction to Shaedon Sharpe’s UK commitment
Five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe committed to Kentucky on Tuesday night. Here’s the latest reaction to that announcement, along with other top recruiting stories related to UK and topics of national interest:
‘Absolutely huge’: A closer look at Shaedon Sharpe and his UK commitment
Who’s next?: A look at the star players likely to join Sharpe in UK’s 2022 class
Podcast: John Clay and Ben Roberts discuss Sharpe, UK recruiting and more
247Sports national analyst primes UK fans on what they to expect from Sharpe
Rivals.com: Shaedon Sharpe is a high-floor prospect with a college-ready game
Sports Illustrated: Sharpe’s commitment to UK could cause a domino effect
Sharpe tells ESPN of his decision: ‘Kentucky felt the most like home to me’
Watch: New video highlights of Shaedon Sharpe, a Nike standout this summer
From last month: A Q&A with Shaedon Sharpe -- get to know the new recruit
More recruiting links: Kentucky is also the clear leader for Cason Wallace
