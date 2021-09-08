Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Reaction to Shaedon Sharpe’s UK commitment

Star basketball recruit Shaedon Sharpe shared a photo of himself in a Kentucky uniform following his official visit to UK in June. Instagram

Five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe committed to Kentucky on Tuesday night. Here’s the latest reaction to that announcement, along with other top recruiting stories related to UK and topics of national interest:

‘Absolutely huge’: A closer look at Shaedon Sharpe and his UK commitment

Who’s next?: A look at the star players likely to join Sharpe in UK’s 2022 class

Podcast: John Clay and Ben Roberts discuss Sharpe, UK recruiting and more

247Sports national analyst primes UK fans on what they to expect from Sharpe

Rivals.com: Shaedon Sharpe is a high-floor prospect with a college-ready game

Sports Illustrated: Sharpe’s commitment to UK could cause a domino effect

Sharpe tells ESPN of his decision: ‘Kentucky felt the most like home to me’

Watch: New video highlights of Shaedon Sharpe, a Nike standout this summer

From last month: A Q&A with Shaedon Sharpe -- get to know the new recruit

More recruiting links: Kentucky is also the clear leader for Cason Wallace

I honestly couldn’t come up with a significant weakness in Shaedon Sharpe’s game after watching him multiple times at the Peach Jam. https://t.co/XTMU8WVWHs — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 7, 2021