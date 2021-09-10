Next Cats Blog
Top basketball recruiting links: Latest on Reed Sheppard, Chris Livingston and more
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links going into the weekend:
National analyst’s mailbag: Reed Sheppard due for big rise in 2023 rankings
Memphis is out for Chris Livingston, who will take second visit to Kentucky
247Sports blog: UK was only school to meet with Livingston on Thursday
Top UK target Cason Wallace recaps official visits to all three of his finalists
Dereck Lively II is among the players on Duke’s visit list this weekend
In-state star Kaleb Glen will visit Louisville each of the next two weekends
NBA draft analyst compares UK’s TyTy Washington to Chauncey Billups
Glenn was impressed by Chris Mack’s early morning gym visit on Thursday
UK guard Kellan Grady praises Kentucky’s versatility, standout freshmen
Watch: Video highlights featuring Shaedon Sharpe and other 2022 stars
More recruiting links: UK coaches were back on the recruiting trail Thursday
