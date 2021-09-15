Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Decision day for 2022 star Chris Livingston

Kentucky’s coaches watched Chris Livingston (24) play on the very first day of the July evaluation period. Adidas

Commitment day is here for five-star wing Chris Livingston, who has narrowed his recruiting list to Kentucky, Georgetown, Memphis and Tennessee State, with UK viewed as the overwhelming favorite going into Wednesday night’s announcement.

Livingston — a 6-foot-6 prospect from Akron — will reveal his decision on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Twitter account at 7 p.m. Going into the day, Kentucky has all of the predictions on both Livingston’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page and his Rivals.com FutureCast page.

Long considered to be one of the top five prospects in the 2022 class, Livingston would obviously be a major addition for Kentucky, which already has commitments from five-star guards Skyy Clark and Shaedon Sharpe. Stay tuned to the Next Cats blog for all of the coverage of Livingston’s announcement.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports.

