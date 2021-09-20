Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: It’s decision day for Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II helped lead Team Final to the Nike Peach Jam championship in July. Nike

Decision day is here for Dereck Lively II, the No. 2 overall basketball recruit in the 2022 class and the top uncommitted high school senior in the country.

Lively will announce his college decision at 6 p.m. Monday. He still has seven schools on his list, but the 7-foot-1 center’s recruitment is expected to come down to Kentucky and Duke, two programs that hosted Lively for official visits over the summer.

Going into Monday, the expectation is that he will pick Duke, which has received all of the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals.com FutureCast predictions over the past couple of days. That said, Lively has apparently managed to keep his decision under wraps so far, and there is not much confidence in recruiting circles that anyone outside of his small circle knows his college destination for sure. Perhaps that will lead to some decision day drama?

Kentucky fans will surely be holding on to that hope and looking for a surprise announcement Monday night.

