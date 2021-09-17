Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: What comes next for Cason Wallace?

Cason Wallace, left, has emerged as a five-star guard in the recruiting class of 2022. For The Dallas Morning News

In the span of eight days, Kentucky landed commitments from Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Livingston.

Cason Wallace is next on the list.

John Calipari and Jai Lucas were in Texas on Thursday morning for the second time in the week since fall recruiting opened, meeting with Wallace at his high school as he enters the final stage of his recruitment. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Texas, and he’ll be going on his final official visit to Tennessee this weekend. For the Volunteers, who were viewed by many as the favorite in Wallace’s recruitment before UK offered in July, this will be the last real chance to turn back the Kentucky momentum.

It’ll be an uphill battle, to say the least, and Wallace could be ready to make a commitment in the near future. He currently has an announcement date set for Nov. 7, but it’ll be a surprise if this recruitment actually goes on that long. And, at this point, it’ll be a surprise if Wallace doesn’t choose Kentucky.

As recruitment continues for top prospects Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen, Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari visits with Richardson Head Coach Kevin Lawson while he watches this morning’s basketball practice. Photos by Mallory Derrick @RHS_BoysBB pic.twitter.com/DGa4jYmedi — RichardsonTalonNews (@RHSTalonNews) September 16, 2021

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 7:05 AM.