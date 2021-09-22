Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Another big Crystal Ball prediction for UK

Cason Wallace was one of the top players on the always competitive Nike EYBL circuit during the summer. Jon Lopez Creative/Nike EYBL

Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace is finished with his official visits, and another prediction has come down in favor of the Kentucky Wildcats.

247Sports national analyst Jerry Meyer logged a Crystal Ball pick for UK on Tuesday, just a couple of days after Wallace wrapped up his official visit to Tennessee. The star recruit is also considering Kentucky and Texas, and the Cats now have all five predictions on Wallace’s Crystal Ball page, including an earlier pick from 247Sports analyst Travis Branham. All four predictions on Wallace’s Rivals.com page are in favor of Kentucky.

The Texas native is ranked No. 7 in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He is currently scheduled to announce his college decision Nov. 7, though it’s possible that date could be moved up. The early signing period begins Nov. 10.

