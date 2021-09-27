Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Another UK offer going out soon?

It’s looking once again like Kentucky Coach John Calipari will end up with one of the nation’s best recruiting classes. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links coming out of the weekend ...

Weekend notebook: College b-ball yearbook explains UK’s ranking

UK target Justin Edwards continues to prove he’s one of 2023’s best

Justin Edwards is expecting to get an offer from Kentucky very soon

Scouting report on Jeremy Fears, one of the top guards for 2023

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Notes on standouts from major freshman/sophomore camp Saturday

More recruiting links: Reed Sheppard visited UK over the weekend