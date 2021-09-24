Next Cats Blog

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Predictions for undecided players in 2022

Adem Bona represented Turkey at the recent FIBA U19 World Cup and is back on the Nike circuit to finish the summer.
FIBA

The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links heading into the weekend ...

RSCI rankings: Includes explanation from analyst on Bona’s low ranking

Mark Story: A question hanging over the ‘new’ UK-Duke recruiting rivalry

CBS predictions: Where will Cason Wallace, Adem Bona and others go?

This year, John Calipari has plenty of point guard options at Kentucky

Jon Rothstein: Expect Mark Pope to be on short list as UK’s next coach

The latest on Mark Mitchell, Duke’s top remaining target for the ‘22 class

National analyst recaps a busy week of major commitments for 2022

More recruiting links: UK keeps getting predictions for Cason Wallace

