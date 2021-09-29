Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Calipari visits again with key UK target

Adem Bona is one of the top post players in the recruiting class of 2022. FIBA

UK Coach John Calipari was back in California on Tuesday to meet with Prolific Prep center Adem Bona, just three days before the five-star recruit is scheduled to arrive in Lexington for his official visit.

Calipari also visited with Bona earlier this month. Kentucky and UCLA are now viewed as the two frontrunners in Bona’s recruitment, with UK scheduled to host him for an official visit starting Friday and UCLA set for its official visit in late October.

Bona — a 6-foot-11 prospect from Nigeria — is the Wildcats’ top frontcourt target in the 2022 class.

247Sports analyst Travis Branham reported Tuesday that UK commitment Chris Livingston will also take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. Livingston took his first official visit to UK in June and committed to the Cats earlier this month.

Top basketball recruiting links:

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Watch: Some new video highlights featuring top UK target DJ Wagner

Coaches’ poll: Who will be the best college b-ball player this season?

Ohio State gets commitment from a Top 100 player in the 2022 class

The commitment pushed the Buckeyes past UK for No. 2 team ranking

Young southern California guard draws early Jamal Murray comparison

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

SEC: Tennessee one of three finalists for 5 -star recruit Dillon Mitchell

In case you missed it: Is Duke’s recruiting success a good sign for UK?

More recruiting links: Another UK scholarship offer going out soon?