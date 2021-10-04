Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: UK’s roster stacked compared to SEC teams

Adem Bona is one of the top post players in the recruiting class of 2022. FIBA

Top Kentucky frontcourt target Adem Bona and UK commitment Chris Livingston both made it to campus this past weekend for their fall official visits as the Wildcats try to wrap up what could be the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

UK’s attention for the 2022 class is now fully on Bona, who is expected to visit UCLA later this month, and five-star combo guard Cason Wallace, who plans to announce a college decision Nov. 7.

Here are the top basketball recruiting links coming out of the weekend:

