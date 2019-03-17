How to get tickets to see UK play in the first rounds of the NCAA tournament

Tickets for the first and second round games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament went on sale Sunday night.
The Kentucky Wildcats were given the No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and are set to play against Abilene Christian in Jacksonville on Thursday. Tickets for the first two rounds went on sale Sunday night at NCAA.com/MBBTickets.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Information for students interested in NCAA Tournament tickets was also posted Sunday night.
Starting Monday, a “very limited number” of student tickets will be available for the first and second rounds of the tournament on the UK Athletics App, according to the UK ticket office.
First priority for student tickets will be given to BBN Student Pass Plus purchasers, according to the ticket office. Students will be able to purchase a maximum of two tickets, both for student use, and will have to show student identification when picking up the tickets.
Student tickets for the first two rounds of the tournament will be $147, and if UK does not advance to the second round students will get a $66 refund, according to the ticket office.
Comments